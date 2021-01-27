W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “W. R. Grace & Co. produces specialty chemicals. They primarily operate through the following two business segments: Davison Chemicals and Performance Chemicals. Davison Chemicals manufactures catalysts (fluid cracking, hydroprocessing and polyolein) and silica and zeolite absorbents. Performance Chemicals produces specialty construction and building materials, along with container and closure sealants. “

GRA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on W. R. Grace & Co. from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

GRA traded down $0.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.18. The stock had a trading volume of 405,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,128. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 281.81 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a twelve month low of $26.75 and a twelve month high of $69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.31.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $419.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co. by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in W. R. Grace & Co. by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 24,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 56.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

