W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
W. R. Berkley stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 60,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.
See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.