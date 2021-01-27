W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

W. R. Berkley stock traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.57. The company had a trading volume of 60,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,652. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.90. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WRB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. W. R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

