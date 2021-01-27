W Green Pay Trading Up 142.4% Over Last Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 35.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded up 142.4% against the U.S. dollar. One W Green Pay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $150,266.93 and approximately $39,066.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00070488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $277.67 or 0.00904974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006669 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00053332 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,388.22 or 0.04524405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00015811 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00017805 BTC.

W Green Pay Coin Profile

WGP is a coin. W Green Pay's total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,630,267 coins. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . W Green Pay's official message board is medium.com/wgreenpay . W Green Pay's official website is wpay.sg . W Green Pay's official Twitter account is @

According to CryptoCompare, “W-Foundation adopts blockchain technology to expand HOOXI Campaign globally to promote environmental sustainability – a major component of the United Nations (UN)’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) set as the 2030 Agenda. In specific, W-Foundation supports the promotion of voluntary climate actions including compensation of emissions through UNFCCC-recognized carbon credits, and the Climate Neutral Now initiative, and the pledge made by of the Korean government at Copenhagen Accord in 2009, to reduce GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emission by 37% by 2030. HOOXI mobile application is a gamified mobile social network service that encourages the public to perform and share results of greenhouse gas emissions reduction missions. “

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

