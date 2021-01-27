VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Shares Gap Up to $1.88

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $2.99. VYNE Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 492,454 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VYNE. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of VYNE Therapeutics from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Maxim Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VYNE Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.88.

Get VYNE Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $419.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.68.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 million. Research analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VYNE Therapeutics news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYNE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYNE)

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. It offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for VYNE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VYNE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.