Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) Trading Up 5%

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.86 and last traded at $38.39. 4,544,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 2,894,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRM shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.23.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.23 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Vroom by 287.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 123,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 91,546 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vroom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

