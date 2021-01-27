Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives $59.58 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRM. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vroom from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Vroom in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, CFO David K. Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $1,038,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,258.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,700.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vroom during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 37.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,907,572. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.99.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $323.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.23 million. Vroom’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vroom will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

