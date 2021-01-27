Voyager Token Price Reaches $1.03 on Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Voyager Token has a total market capitalization of $229.68 million and approximately $9.21 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.03 or 0.00003286 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00068243 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $286.02 or 0.00909542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006582 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00051173 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,384.70 or 0.04403381 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015264 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00017602 BTC.

Voyager Token Profile

VGX is a token. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Token Trading

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

