Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Investment analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Voyager Digital (OTCMKTS:VYGVF) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Digital in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VYGVF stock opened at $5.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58. Voyager Digital has a 12 month low of $0.09 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

