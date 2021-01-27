Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €205.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €205.00 ($241.18) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a report on Friday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €177.13 ($208.39).

ETR VOW3 opened at €163.00 ($191.76) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €150.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of €142.70. Volkswagen AG has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52-week high of €179.50 ($211.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

