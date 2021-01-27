Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €173.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €173.00 ($203.53) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VOW3. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €177.13 ($208.39).

Shares of VOW3 stock opened at €163.00 ($191.76) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €150.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.70. Volkswagen AG has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a fifty-two week high of €179.50 ($211.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

