VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) PT Raised to $10.00 at Aegis

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Aegis from $8.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Aegis’ price target points to a potential upside of 96.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX opened at $5.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a P/E ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VolitionRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.22 and a fifty-two week high of $5.36.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VolitionRx will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Bradley Md Terrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,826.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,775,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 81,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 344,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 259,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 23,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the second quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx in the third quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose a range of cancers and other diseases worldwide. The company develops blood-based Nu.Q immunoassays to detect specific biomarkers. VolitionRx Limited is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

