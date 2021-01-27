VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.23 Billion

Brokerages expect VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) to announce $3.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for VMware’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.29 billion. VMware reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year sales of $11.71 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.70 billion to $11.76 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.50 billion to $13.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VMW shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.58.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bennicas & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in VMware during the 4th quarter worth $1,964,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,989 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,972 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $466,976,000 after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMware stock opened at $140.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.84 and a 200 day moving average of $108.87. VMware has a 12 month low of $86.00 and a 12 month high of $163.17. The firm has a market cap of $59.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

