Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVEF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.47

Vivendi SA (OTCMKTS:VIVEF)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.47 and traded as high as $32.16. Vivendi shares last traded at $32.16, with a volume of 829 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.50.

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

