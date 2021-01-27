Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.20

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.20 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 6837 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CL King increased their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Cowen raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $575.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.39 million. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 564,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851,056. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,064,000 after purchasing an additional 207,376 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $12,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 2,674.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 373,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,528,000 after purchasing an additional 359,618 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,729,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after purchasing an additional 167,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets various consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. It has a portfolio of brands that provides consumers with a range of products for individual outdoor recreational pursuits. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products.

