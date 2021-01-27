Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 9,119 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,119 shares during the period. AGNC Investment accounts for approximately 4.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned about 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 182.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,964,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,049,000 after acquiring an additional 9,661,149 shares during the period. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,460,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,277,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in AGNC Investment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,753,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,243 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.52. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $19.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 9.2%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AGNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.43.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

