Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Sells 1,283 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group comprises about 2.2% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $3,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc acquired 997,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $24,948,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 42,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, with a total value of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BX opened at $64.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 60.65 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.00 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

