Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $781,000 Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock opened at $309.39 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $182.10 and a 12 month high of $312.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $306.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.42.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.