Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) Shares Down 1.8%

Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF (NYSEARCA:BBC) dropped 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $53.52 and last traded at $53.52. Approximately 4,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 8,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.49.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,160,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Virtus LifeSci Biotech Clinical Trials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

