VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) and The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Financial Analysis

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) and The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VirnetX and The Joint’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VirnetX $90,000.00 4,808.33 -$19.18 million N/A N/A The Joint $48.45 million 9.00 $3.32 million $0.23 135.00

The Joint has higher revenue and earnings than VirnetX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of VirnetX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.1% of The Joint shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of VirnetX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of The Joint shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VirnetX and The Joint, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirnetX 0 0 0 0 N/A The Joint 0 0 5 0 3.00

The Joint has a consensus price target of $31.60, indicating a potential upside of 1.77%. Given The Joint’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Joint is more favorable than VirnetX.

Risk and Volatility

VirnetX has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Joint has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VirnetX and The Joint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirnetX 93.64% 145.01% 113.63% The Joint 6.89% 51.77% 7.98%

Summary

The Joint beats VirnetX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VirnetX

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc., operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems. These secure network communities are designed to support content applications, such as instant messaging, voice over Internet protocol, mobile services, streaming video, file transfer, and remote desktop. It also offers a portfolio of licenses and services, such as VirnetX technology licensing; GABRIEL Connection Technology software development kit, including object libraries, sample code, testing and quality assurance tools, and supporting documentation required for customers to implement the company's technology; secure domain name registrar service; registrar server software; connection server software; relay server software; and secure domain name master registry and connection, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides GABRIEL Collaboration Suite that enables seamless and secure cross-platform communications between users' devices. The company serves domain infrastructure and communication service providers, and system integrators; and enterprise customers, developers, and original equipment manufacturers of chips, servers, smart phones, tablets, e-Readers, laptops, net books, and other devices in the IP-telephony, mobility, fixed-mobile convergence, and unified communications markets. VirnetX Holding Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated approximately 513 clinics in the United States. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

