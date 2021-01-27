Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna Sells 7,827 Shares

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $280,911.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,766.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Joseph Campagna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 19th, Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,770,229.20.

Virgin Galactic stock opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.10 and a beta of 0.80. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $44.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.91.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts expect that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, 140166 downgraded shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

