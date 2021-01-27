Vintage Capital Management Llc Acquires 757,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Franchise Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 15,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,389. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.
Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million. Analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.
FRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Franchise Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Franchise Group
Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.
Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)
Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.