Vintage Capital Management Llc Acquires 757,000 Shares of Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Stock

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 757,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,457,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Franchise Group stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.08. 15,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,389. Franchise Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $36.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.23.

Get Franchise Group alerts:

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $550.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.00 million. Analysts forecast that Franchise Group, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%.

FRG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the second quarter worth about $228,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the third quarter worth about $228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Franchise Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in Franchise Group by 11.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.