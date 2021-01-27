VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

VINCI SA (DG.PA) (EPA:DG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €90.00 ($105.88).

A number of brokerages have commented on DG. UBS Group set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of VINCI SA (DG.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of DG stock opened at €77.98 ($91.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €83.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €79.82. VINCI SA has a 12 month low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a 12 month high of €88.80 ($104.47).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

