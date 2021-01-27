Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Sells 586,626 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 97.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 586,626 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Schlumberger by 63,066.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,851,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $246,653,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826,616 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP lifted its position in Schlumberger by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 7,750,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $170,162,000 after purchasing an additional 691,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 4.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,218,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,314,000 after purchasing an additional 305,514 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Schlumberger by 147.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,023,566 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 70.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,929,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.39. 880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,364,294. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $19.51. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.28.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 40.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Ashok Belani sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $325,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 267,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,802,378.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Saul R. Laureles sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $109,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,143 shares in the company, valued at $330,874.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,981 shares of company stock worth $500,391. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.