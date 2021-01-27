Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Has $26.69 Million Position in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 366,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the period. TTEC makes up about 1.6% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.78% of TTEC worth $26,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,867,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TTEC by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in TTEC by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 70,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in TTEC in the fourth quarter worth $3,824,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Judi Hand sold 24,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,621,685.00. Company insiders own 61.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.69. The stock had a trading volume of 195,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,350. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.56. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.36. TTEC had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $492.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.99 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $2.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TTEC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TTEC from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TTEC from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

