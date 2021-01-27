Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,426 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 4.8% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Stryker worth $78,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 36,917 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.92.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total value of $1,163,050.00. Insiders sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK traded down $1.55 on Wednesday, hitting $238.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,734. The stock has a market cap of $89.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $239.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.98. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

