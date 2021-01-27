Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.

VFF stock opened at C$16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.49. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.59.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$57.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$714,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 718,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,272,228.99. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784.

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

