Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) (TSE:VFF) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners from C$16.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 49.53% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) in a research note on Monday, January 18th.
VFF stock opened at C$16.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.00, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.49. Village Farms International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.59.
In other Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) news, Senior Officer Stephen Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.29, for a total value of C$714,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 718,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,272,228.99. Also, Director Michael Anthony Degiglio sold 128,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total value of C$1,723,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,259,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$124,077,688.60. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,325,784.
Village Farms International, Inc. (VFF.TO) Company Profile
Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.
