Vidulum Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $16,577.00 (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 27th. Vidulum has a total market cap of $121,149.54 and $16,577.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001064 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 51.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app.

Vidulum Coin Trading

Vidulum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

