VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Given New $33.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VICI. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.48.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $9.85 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 64.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that VICI Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.19%.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 5,100 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,602.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after buying an additional 17,286 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $388,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 123,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.