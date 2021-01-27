Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.05% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $32,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $1,452,000. Mirova grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 99 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $29,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total transaction of $329,111.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $237.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.08. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $197.47 and a one year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

