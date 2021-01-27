Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.06). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.61). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $37.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.78 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Vertex Energy stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.55. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $3.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vertex Energy stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 538,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,214 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned 1.18% of Vertex Energy worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

