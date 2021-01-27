Veros Trading Up 54.7% Over Last Week (VRS)

Veros (CURRENCY:VRS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Veros has traded 54.7% higher against the dollar. Veros has a total market capitalization of $8.50 million and approximately $334,336.00 worth of Veros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veros coin can now be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00022588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.11 or 0.00068885 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $284.41 or 0.00928017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006601 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00051407 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.93 or 0.04473315 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00015478 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00018016 BTC.

Veros Coin Profile

Veros is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2016. Veros’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,227,693 coins. Veros’ official Twitter account is @Veros_currency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veros is vedh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Veros was built from the ashes of an old project that was abandoned by its creators. When the previous founders took the money and ran, they left behind a community of people in shambles, without a hope for revival. From this, Veros Digital Hearts was born. Veros Digital Hearts converted all of the worthless tokens from the old project into new VRS tokens, ready to be used on the Veros global fundraising platform. Veros’ core essence is to proliferate philanthropy. It is where we came from, and where we are headed. Veros is a zero-fee fundraising platform where the majority of all advertisement revenue funnels directly into fundraisers launched on the platform.IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on Dex-trade.comMarch 31 – April 14https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247219278140649476https://dex-trade.com/ieo/vrs IEO VEROS Fundraising Platform™ | VRS 3.0 on P2PB2B.ioApril 8-22, 2020https://twitter.com/VEROSFP/status/1247214236377452549https://p2pb2b.io/token-sale/VRS/3 “

Buying and Selling Veros

Veros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

