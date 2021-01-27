Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.00-5.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.97. Verizon Communications also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.00-5.15 EPS.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.83. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reissued a hold rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.84.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

