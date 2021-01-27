Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritone, Inc. is an artificial intelligence company. It developed the Veritone Platform, which unlocks the power of AI-based cognitive computing to transform and analyze unstructured public and private audio and video data for clients in the media, politics, legal and law enforcement industries. Veritone, Inc. is based in Newport Beach, United States. “

Get Veritone alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Veritone from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.71.

NASDAQ VERI opened at $40.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day moving average is $16.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -21.31 and a beta of 3.55. Veritone has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 million. Veritone had a negative net margin of 94.44% and a negative return on equity of 122.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritone will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director G Louis Graziadio III sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $35,744.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,901.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Veritone in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,097,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Veritone during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 223.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 63.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,297,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,286,000 after buying an additional 501,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Veritone by 1,018.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that integrates and orchestrates a range of cognitive engines to reveal multivariate insights from structured and unstructured data, as well as to conduct cognitive workflows based on these insights.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veritone (VERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.