Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Veritex had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

NASDAQ VBTX traded down $1.46 on Wednesday, reaching $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.77. Veritex has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.87.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 22,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $555,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,334,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Sughrue purchased 2,500 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.52 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Insiders have bought a total of 14,016 shares of company stock worth $275,338 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

VBTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Veritex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Veritex from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include demand, savings, money market and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

