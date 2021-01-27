Veracity Capital LLC Sells 6,338 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Veracity Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,582 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,338 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 220,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in General Dynamics by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 122,130 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,175,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.53.

Shares of GD opened at $150.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

