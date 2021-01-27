Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.66. Ventas reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VTR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

NYSE VTR traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,597. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.71 and a 200 day moving average of $44.06. Ventas has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $63.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ventas in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 863.4% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

