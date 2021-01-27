Veles Market Capitalization Tops $58,314.80 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Veles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Veles has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Veles has a total market capitalization of $58,314.80 and $58,928.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,706.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,305.92 or 0.04118830 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.83 or 0.00412643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.01315225 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.65 or 0.00544544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00423449 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00272271 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00022835 BTC.

About Veles

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,391,278 coins and its circulating supply is 1,281,294 coins. Veles’ official website is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Veles Coin Trading

Veles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

