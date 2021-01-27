Velas (VLX) Market Capitalization Reaches $85.09 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Velas has a total market cap of $85.09 million and $1.21 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas token can now be bought for $0.0404 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 19.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,106,296,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Token Trading

