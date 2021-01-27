Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Position Lifted by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VEEV opened at $292.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.50 and its 200-day moving average is $273.93. Veeva Systems Inc. has a one year low of $118.11 and a one year high of $313.99. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 136.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $377.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VEEV. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.08.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.45, for a total transaction of $1,327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,782.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total value of $27,411.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,486 shares in the company, valued at $428,770.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,101,044. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

