Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Acquired by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 51.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Veeva Systems accounts for about 1.6% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. FMR LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,916,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,638,000 after purchasing an additional 648,208 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 28.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its position in Veeva Systems by 293.2% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,139.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.4% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.11, for a total transaction of $786,763.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,666.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.61, for a total transaction of $78,850.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,587.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,901 shares of company stock worth $12,101,044. 14.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $332.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veeva Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.08.

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $14.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $277.87. 20,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,830. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.63, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $313.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $277.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.93.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $377.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

