Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Barclays

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veeco Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Veeco Instruments from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.29.

NASDAQ:VECO opened at $19.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.27 million, a PE ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $7.42 and a 12 month high of $21.34.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $112.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.67 million. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 327,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 21,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 231,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,677 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers ion beam deposition and etch systems, laser annealing systems, metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems, packaging lithography equipment; single wafer wet etch and clean systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

