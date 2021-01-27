Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of VAR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $175.35. 551,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,911. Varian Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $176.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.85 and a beta of 1.06.

VAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

In related news, CAO Magnus Momsen sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $782,551.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $795,847.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 157,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.35, for a total transaction of $27,462,740.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,557,810.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

