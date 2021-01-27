Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) versus Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) Critical Survey

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) and Defense Technology Systems (OTCMKTS:DFTS) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Varex Imaging and Defense Technology Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Varex Imaging -2.89% 4.93% 2.09% Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Varex Imaging and Defense Technology Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Varex Imaging $780.60 million 1.05 $15.50 million $1.30 16.06 Defense Technology Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Varex Imaging has higher revenue and earnings than Defense Technology Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.9% of Varex Imaging shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Varex Imaging shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.0% of Defense Technology Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Varex Imaging and Defense Technology Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Varex Imaging 0 3 1 0 2.25 Defense Technology Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Varex Imaging currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, suggesting a potential upside of 35.30%. Given Varex Imaging’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Varex Imaging is more favorable than Defense Technology Systems.

Summary

Varex Imaging beats Defense Technology Systems on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes). This segment's products are used in a range of applications, including radiographic and fluoroscopic imaging, mammography, computed tomography, radiation therapy, oncology, CT, cardiac, surgery, dental, computer-aided detection, and other diagnostic radiography uses. The Industrial segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services Linatron X-ray accelerators, X-ray tubes, digital detectors, and high voltage connectors for use in security and industrial inspection applications, such as airport security, cargo screening at ports and borders, and nondestructive testing and examination in various applications. Varex Imaging Corporation sells its products through imaging system original equipment manufacturers, independent service companies, and distributors, as well as directly to end-users. The company has operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Russia, the Middle East, India, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Varex Imaging Corporation was founded in 2016 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Defense Technology Systems Company Profile

Defense Technology Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of information technology (IT) solutions. Its services includes Defense, Intelligence, Defense Systems & Software, Healthcare IT Solutions and National Services. The company was founded on January 7, 1998 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

