Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) is Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,608 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $4,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BNDW. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $363,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 70.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.81. 240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,794. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $82.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.