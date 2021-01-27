Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Strategic Wealth Designers’ 8th Largest Position

Strategic Wealth Designers increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.7% of Strategic Wealth Designers’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Designers’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 216,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,164,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $198.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,684,783. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $202.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.17.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

