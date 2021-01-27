Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOV) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:IVOV) fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $137.77 and last traded at $138.90. 28,186 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 22,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.31.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.90.

