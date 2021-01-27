Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Raised by Planning Directions Inc.

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.0% of Planning Directions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,861,000. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 58,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $150.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $153.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

