Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 818 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,403,000 after purchasing an additional 157,897 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,802,000 after acquiring an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after acquiring an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VB stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.87. 4,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,630. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $210.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.