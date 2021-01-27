Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 11.6% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $71,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,756,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,403,000 after buying an additional 157,897 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,270,000 after purchasing an additional 136,800 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,958,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,294,000 after purchasing an additional 351,008 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,253,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50,112 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,116,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,770,000 after purchasing an additional 331,479 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $205.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $210.49.

