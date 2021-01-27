Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 587.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,084,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 926,775 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 2.4% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $89,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fullen Financial Group grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 76,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,967 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,003,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,986.2% during the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 116,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after purchasing an additional 110,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planning Directions Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 407,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,769,000 after purchasing an additional 13,071 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,932. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.